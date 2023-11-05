India Provides Relief Materials to Earthquake-Hit Nepal

A day after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, India on Sunday dispatched emergency relief materials for the quake-affected people of the neighboring country.
This was informed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar who took to platform X today and wrote, “Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM @narendramodi’s Neighbourhood First policy in action.”
The relief materials were reportedly sent in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The relief consignments were handed over to Nepalese authorities by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava.
Notably, over 150 people have been killed and 160 injured after the earthquake hit Nepal late on Friday. The National Centre for Seismology stated that the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at around 6.4 and the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal at a depth of about 10 kilometers.