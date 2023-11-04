Death Toll in Nepal Earthquake Surges to 133; Over 100 Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences over the lost lives and the damage caused in Nepal by the massive quake, adding that India stands in solidarity with Nepal.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery.”