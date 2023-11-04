Death Toll in Nepal Earthquake Surges to 133; Over 100 Injured

The death toll in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal late on Friday has spiked to 133, official sources said.
According to a statement issued by the Nepal Police on Saturday, 95 persons have been dead in Jajarkot and 38 in Rukum West, taking the total to 133.
On the other hand, so far, 55 have been injured in Jajarkot and 85 in Rukum West, taking the injured persons tally to 140, the police statement said.
According to information received, four hospitals of the country namely Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj military hospital and Police Hospital have been dedicated for the treatment of the quake-affected victims.
Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrived in Jajarkot earlier today and met the people affected in the natural calamity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences over the lost lives and the damage caused in Nepal by the massive quake, adding that India stands in solidarity with Nepal.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery.”
The National Centre for Seismology stated that the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at around 6.4 and the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal at a depth of about 10 kilometers.
The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several states of North India including, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.