India Raises Excise Duty On Petroleum Products

The government of India on Friday raised excise duty on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) with immediate effect from July 1.

The decision comes as the government looks to regulate prices and maintain stocks of petroleum products in the domestic market. According to reports, an additional excise duty of Rs 5 per litre will be levied on petrol will, Rs 6 per litre on ATF and Rs 12 per litre on diesel.

Moreover, in a bid to take away windfall gain accruing to producers, the government will now charge Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on domestically produced crude oil.