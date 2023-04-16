India Ready to Share Strengths and Successes With the World: Taranjit Singh Sandhu

India, the current G-20 president, is ready to share its strengths and successes with the world, according to India's Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Speaking to a packed gathering of eminent Indian-Americans at the India House in New York, Sandhu stated that the India-U.S. partnership will not only benefit the two countries but its rewards will be reaped around the globe.

Sandhu emphasized that India, as the current president of the G-20, is ready to share its strengths and successes with the world, from vaccines and skills to the digital public good as well as what they learn from others. The G-20 is an important forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies.

In January, India and the U.S. announced partnerships in the fields of space, defense, semiconductors, and next-generation technologies. The bilateral agreement is another example of the U.S. bolstering ties in strategic areas with New Delhi while isolating China.

Sandhu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden believe that democracies will deliver. "Our cooperation today touches every conceivable domain. Ultimately, it is the people of both countries that drive the India-U.S. partnership. Your success is our success. The success of the India-U.S. partnership will not only be in the interest of India and the U.S., but also the global good," he added.

Sandhu also paid glowing tributes to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 132nd birth anniversary. He highlighted that Dr. Ambedkar studied at Columbia University in the U.S., which played an important role in shaping his thoughts and vision.

Sandhu stated that 75 years ago, when independent India was born, "we were a nation, fighting for our own survival. We had to depend on others, even for our basic needs, such as food. Neither history nor geography gave us comfort."

He added that today, India is the fifth largest economy globally; the world's second-largest agricultural producer; home to the third-largest tech ecosystem in the world, creating a unicorn almost every week; running the world's largest renewable energy expansion program; the largest financial inclusion program; the largest producer of generic drugs globally, and the world's largest producer of movies.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific Coordinator of U.S. National Security Council, General Atomics Chief Executive Vivek Lall, White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta, and other eminent Indian-Americans.