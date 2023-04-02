India records 3,824 Covid Cases, Highest Single Day Rise in 6 Months

India has reported the biggest single-day rise in Covid cases in six months, with 3,824 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours. This surge in cases has raised concerns over a possible second wave of the pandemic, particularly with the emergence of new variants of the virus.

The Health Ministry announced the latest figures on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 12.3 million. Maharashtra accounted for more than half of the new cases, with 2,771 reported. The state has been experiencing a rapid surge in cases in recent weeks, with the authorities imposing new restrictions and ramping up vaccination efforts.

Other states that reported a significant number of new cases include Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh. The government has advised people to continue following Covid-appropriate behavior, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, to prevent the spread of the virus.

The rise in cases comes amid concerns over the emergence of new variants of the virus, which are believed to be more infectious and potentially more resistant to existing vaccines. The Health Ministry has said that it is closely monitoring the situation and has stepped up efforts to identify and contain any new outbreaks.

The government has also ramped up its vaccination drive, with more than 65 million doses administered across the country so far. The authorities have set a target of vaccinating 300 million people by August, but there have been concerns over vaccine shortages in some states.

The surge in cases has also raised concerns over the impact on the economy, which is still recovering from last year's lockdowns. The government has said that it is closely monitoring the situation and will take steps to mitigate any negative impact on the economy.

Experts have called for a more aggressive approach to containing the spread of the virus, including increased testing and tracing, targeted lockdowns, and a focus on vaccinating high-risk groups. They have also called on the public to remain vigilant and continue following Covid-appropriate behavior, particularly as the country enters into the festival season.

The rise in cases in India comes as several other countries are also experiencing a surge in cases, including Brazil, France, and Italy. The World Health Organization has warned that the pandemic is far from over and has called on countries to continue taking strong measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

