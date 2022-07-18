India Registers 2nd Case of Monkeypox in Kerala

Kerala reported second case of Monkeypox, said state Health Minister Veena George on Monday. The 31-year-old man arrived in the state last week from Dubai and has tested positive for the virus.

The minister said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.



His health condition is stable, she added.



The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

Also Read: Jagdeep Dhankhar Files Nomination for Vice-President Elections

The first case was detected in Kerala itself on July 14.

The Centre issued guidelines for the management of Monkeypox diseases after the detection of the first case.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people including those with skin lesions and genital lesions, avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

The guidelines also suggest to avoid contacts with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected people.

The health ministry also asked the people to consult the nearest health facility if you develop symptoms suggestive of monkey pox like fever with rash.