India Reports 16,299 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

With 16,299 new Covid-19 cases, active covid-19 cases in India declined to 1,25,076 on Thursday.

The total cases tally now stand at 4,42,06,996, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,879 with 53 new fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

As many as 19,539 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,35,610.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.