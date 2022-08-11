J&K: 3 Soldiers Martyred in Attack on Army Camp, 2 Terrorists Killed

Three soldiers lost their lives and two others were injured in an attack on an army camp by two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

The two terrorists were attempting to infiltrate an army company operating base in Pargal in the Darhal area of Rajouri were neutralized.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone said, “Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists killed.”

Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been dispatched to the location.

The attack also comes just a day after the police averted a major tragedy by recovering 25 kg improvised explosive device in Pulwama district of the Union Territory.