India To Send 3rd NDRF Team To Earthquake Hit Turkey

India is rushing a fresh team of National Disaster Response Force along with other necessary equipment to Turkey where over 5,000 people have been killed in a huge earthquake on Monday.

Two teams are already on ground in Turkey and have launched rescue operations at multiple collapsed structures, the NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said today.

The third team has already been airlifted from Varanasi to Delhi and the rescuers are expected to leave for the disaster-struck nation by tonight on board an IAF plane, he said.

"The team consisting of 51 rescuers and a specially trained Dog squad will depart to Turkey on reaching National Capital," the NDRF DG said earlier.

India has extended humanitarian support to Turkey which was hit by powerful earthquake on Monday. An Indian Air Force C17 flight with over 50 personnel from the NDRF and a specially trained dog squad along with necessary equipment, including medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment required for the aid efforts departed for Turkey on Tuesday.

The specially trained Labrador breed dog squad, which is an expert in sniffing and other key skills during rescue operations in disaster-hit regions, left India on Tuesday for Turkey with two separate teams of NDRF-- a 51-member team which arrived there in the morning and another 50-member team which reached by the evening.