India Terms Relief Aid to Earthquake-Ravaged Turkey & Syria as ‘Operation Dost’

India is providing materials, supplies, medical supplies, and equipment, to Syria as well as sending search and rescue teams to Turkey under 'Operation Dost', said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The search for survivors of the terrible earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday continues on Wednesday. Foreign aid from multiple countries has started arriving in the region.
"Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Turkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates," S Jaishankar tweeted.
According to aid organisations and rescuers, the number of fatalities is expected to rise as many people are still buried beneath the wreckage.
Meanwhile, India had dispatched its fourth batch of aid, including 54 members of the medical team from the Indian Army as part of the country's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief on Tuesday.
The fourth C17 plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying relief assistance for Turkey's earthquake victims landed in Adana on Wednesday.
The death toll in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has crossed 9,000. At least 6,957 people have died and more than 38,000 people have been injured in Turkey, according to the country's environment minister Murat Kurum, who said at a televised briefing on Wednesday.