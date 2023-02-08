India Terms Relief Aid to Earthquake-Ravaged Turkey & Syria as ‘Operation Dost’

India is providing materials, supplies, medical supplies, and equipment, to Syria as well as sending search and rescue teams to Turkey under 'Operation Dost', said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The search for survivors of the terrible earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday continues on Wednesday. Foreign aid from multiple countries has started arriving in the region.

"Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Turkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates," S Jaishankar tweeted.