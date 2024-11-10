India Set to Launch New Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile with Over 1,000 km Range

India is preparing to test a new long-range anti-ship ballistic missile that can strike moving warships or aircraft carriers at distances exceeding 1,000 kilometres. The missile is expected to be tested soon by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), reports said.
The missile, which can be launched from both warships and shore-based platforms, is being developed specifically for the Indian Navy. It is designed to enhance India's naval capabilities by enabling the Navy to target and neutralize enemy vessels from a significant distance.
This missile test comes as India continues to expand its ballistic missile arsenal. The Indian Army and Air Force have already ordered Pralay ballistic missiles, and additional short- and medium-range missiles are set to be inducted across the three services to bolster the country's defense capabilities. These additions are aimed at ensuring India's ability to sustain long-term conflicts if needed.
India, which has ongoing tensions with China along its northern borders, is particularly focused on strengthening its missile force. China, with its substantial rocket force and extensive inventory of long-range missiles, has served as a key factor driving India’s efforts to develop a similar capability.
Indian defence officials have discussed the establishment of a dedicated rocket force with a large inventory of these advanced weapons to meet evolving security challenges.