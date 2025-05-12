India Showcases Firm Air Defence and Strategic Dominance: Key Highlights from Tri-Services Briefing

In a joint tri-services press briefing held by the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO), Air Operations (DGAO), and Naval Operations (DGNO), India showcased its formidable air defence posture and offensive capabilities amidst heightened regional tensions. The briefing underscored a unified and impenetrable shield forged by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Advertisment

Air Defence: Multi-Layered and Impenetrable

Air Marshal AK Bharti outlined the robust defence mechanisms deployed by Indian forces. From point defence systems like low-level guns and shoulder-fired weapons to aerial defence through fighter jets and long-range missiles, India’s sky shield remains airtight. Numerous Pakistani drones and UAVs were neutralized using both soft-kill (electronic jamming) and hard-kill (direct interception) anti-UAV systems.

He emphasized that this preparedness is backed by consistent budgetary and policy support from the government, allowing for the acquisition of cutting-edge weaponry.

Significantly, Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missiles failed to breach Indian airspace, and Turkish-origin loiter munitions and Yiha systems were effectively countered. Dramatic visual evidence was shown of quadcopters being shot down by Indian systems.

Precision Offensive: Strikes Deep Inside Pakistan

Air Marshal Bharti confirmed that India had conducted targeted air strikes across Pakistan. Two key hits were highlighted:

Targets

Nur Khan Air Base – where video evidence was shown.

Rahimyar Khan Air Base – with satellite visuals of a crater left on the runway.

Quoting from the Ramcharitmanas, Bharti remarked:

"When humility fails, righteous anger becomes necessary to instill fear and ultimately, peace."

Army’s Operational Integrity and Restraint

Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, DGMO, placed the air defence response in its correct operational context. He clarified that India did not cross the Line of Control (LoC) or the International Border (IB) and that all defensive actions were conducted from within Indian territory.

Ghai drew attention to the evolving tactics of terror groups, notably the targeting of civilians in Jammu’s Shivkhori and Pahalgam areas earlier in 2024.

Referring to the drone attack between May 9–10, he said, “From ashes to ashes, dust to dust — not a single hostile drone made it past our grid.” The success involved multiple layers, from high-end missile defence to shoulder-fired weapons, and included the neutralization of Unarmed Aerial Systems (UAS). He also lauded the BSF for their proactive ground response.

Naval Power: Sealing Dominance at Sea

Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod elaborated on the Navy’s pivotal role in safeguarding maritime boundaries through persistent surveillance and real-time threat neutralization. Operating under a layered fleet air defence system, Indian naval forces effectively thwarted drone, missile, and aircraft threats.

The Carrier Battle Group, featuring MiG-29K fighters and airborne early warning aircraft, remained the cornerstone of India’s maritime air shield. Indian pilots showcased operational excellence with successful day-and-night missions, ensuring that no hostile aircraft came close to the fleet.

In a clear message to adversaries, the Vice Admiral stated that Pakistani systems were bottled up along the Makran coast, with the Indian Navy holding uncontested regional dominance and retaining full striking capability.

A Unified Deterrence

The briefing made it evident that India’s tri-services operate in tight coordination, maintaining a multi-domain defence mechanism capable of deterring and, if needed, decisively retaliating. With bolstered indigenous capabilities and precision-strike options, India continues to validate its role as a regional power not just in rhetoric, but on the battlefield.

Also Read: India’s Fight Is With Terror, Not Pakistan Army: Air Marshal Bharti