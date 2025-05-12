India’s Fight Is With Terror, Not Pakistan Army: Air Marshal Bharti

In a sharp and composed assertion of India's military intent, Director General Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, on Monday clarified that Operation Sindoor—launched on May 7—was a meticulously planned counter-terror mission, not a campaign against the Pakistani military or civilian population.

Speaking at a high-level press briefing in New Delhi, Air Marshal Bharti underscored that the Indian Armed Forces remained steadfast in their objective to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, specifically targeting nine identified sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), without provocation or escalation against the Pakistani state.

"Our fight is with the terrorists. It is not with the Pakistan Military or Pakistani civilians. That distinction is very clear in our targeting approach," he said.

The operation was launched in direct retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, lost their lives. Air Marshal Bharti emphasised that India’s military strikes were conducted with surgical precision to avoid collateral damage, showcasing the country’s strategic and technological superiority.

Technological Superiority and Preparedness

Highlighting India's growing self-reliance in defence capabilities, Bharti stated that the performance of indigenous counter-drone systems and the coordination among the tri-services had significantly raised the bar in modern warfare preparedness.

“Our systems and personnel are fully capable. We’ve shown that we are ready for any technological challenge. The results are evident—you’ve seen the consequences of our capabilities with your own eyes,” he added.

Bharti also reflected on the evolving nature of future conflicts, describing them as "cat-and-mouse" scenarios requiring continuous innovation and adaptability.

“If, God forbid, there’s another war, it will look nothing like the past. The battlefield is changing rapidly, and we must stay ahead of the curve to defeat any adversary.”

Pakistan’s Provocation and Ceasefire Violations

In a parallel development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri disclosed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations had contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday. Both sides agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire across land, air, and sea domains, effective from 5 PM the same day. Instructions were reportedly issued to ensure strict compliance, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12.

However, just hours after the ceasefire came into effect, India accused Pakistan of breaching the understanding. According to defence sources, multiple Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence units over Udhampur, amid blackout conditions. Similar blackouts were reported in Pathankot, Ferozepur, Barmer, and Jaisalmer, triggering concerns over Islamabad’s commitment to de-escalation.

“We take very serious note of these violations,” Foreign Secretary Misri said during a special briefing. “India calls upon Pakistan to take credible and responsible steps to address these breaches and prevent further escalation.”

In response to a journalist’s query on whether India had struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills—a location reportedly linked to nuclear facilities—Air Marshal Bharti issued a pointed rebuttal:

“Thank you for informing us Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation. We did not know that. We have not targeted Kirana Hills—whatever may be there.”