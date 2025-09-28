India Showcases Submarine Rescue Prowess in 40-Nation South China Sea Drill

The Indian Navy demonstrated its advanced submarine rescue capabilities during Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR-25), a biennial multinational submarine rescue exercise held in the South China Sea. Hosted by Singapore, the drill saw participation fromover 40 nations, including theUnited States, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

A key highlight for India was the successful “maiden mating” operation, where Indian naval assets coordinated with foreign submarines, showcasing the Navy’s ability to operate seamlessly in multinational missions. The exercise also saw deployment of INS Nistar, India’s indigenously built deep submergence rescue vessel, which performed multiple intervention and rescue operations.

The exercise’s agenda includedoperational drills, medical symposiums, and knowledgeexchange sessions, aimed at enhancing international cooperation in submarine rescue and safety operations. Indian naval officials emphasized that participation in such exercises reinforces India’s role as a reliable security partner in the region.

With this exercise, India not only strengthened strategic ties with partner nations but also highlighted its growing capability incomplex maritime rescue operations, reflecting the Navy’s readiness to respond to emergencies in global waters.