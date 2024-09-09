India Signs MoUs With UAE For Cooperation On Nuclear Energy, Petroleum

Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on September 8 for his first official visit to India. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal greeted the Crown Prince upon arrival, who was also accorded a ceremonial welcome. "A new milestone in a historic relationship. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India. Warmly received by @CimGOI @piyushgoyal and accorded a ceremonial welcome," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.