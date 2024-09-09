India Signs MoUs With UAE For Cooperation On Nuclear Energy, Petroleum

India and UAE signed several significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Monday for cooperation in key sectors such as nuclear energy and petroleum during the official visit of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Among the agreements, an MoU was signed between the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) concerning the operation and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE. Additionally, a long-term LNG supply agreement was established between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Further agreements included an MoU between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL), a Production Concession Agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC, and an MoU between the Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) regarding the development of food parks in India.
Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on September 8 for his first official visit to India. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal greeted the Crown Prince upon arrival, who was also accorded a ceremonial welcome. "A new milestone in a historic relationship. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India. Warmly received by @CimGOI @piyushgoyal and accorded a ceremonial welcome," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.
The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE across various domains, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture. "The Crown Prince's visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas," the Ministry stated.
In February this year, Prime Minister Modi visited the UAE, where he discussed the bilateral relationship with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and witnessed the exchange of eight agreements.