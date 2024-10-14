India Slams Canada's 'Baseless Targeting' Of Diplomats, To Recall Envoy

India summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires, Stewart Wheeler, on Monday to express strong disapproval of what it termed the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed that such actions by the Canadian government were "completely unacceptable."
In a statement, the MEA emphasized that the Trudeau Government's conduct has endangered the safety of Indian diplomats, citing an "atmosphere of extremism and violence" in Canada. As a result, India has decided to withdraw its High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with other targeted officials.
"The Canadian Charge d'Affaires was summoned by Secretary (East) this evening. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable," the MEA said.
India further warned that it "reserves the right to take further steps" in response to what it described as the Trudeau Government's "support for extremism, violence, and separatism against India."
This comes after India "strongly" rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an ongoing investigation. India termed the accusations as "preposterous imputations" and a part of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda, accusing him of pandering to extremist elements for domestic political gains.
"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts," the statement read.
India highlighted that High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, with a distinguished career spanning 36 years, is being unfairly targeted. "The aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt," the MEA added.
The MEA's statement also revisited past grievances, noting that Trudeau's hostility towards India dates back to his 2018 visit to the country. The ministry pointed out that Trudeau's cabinet has included individuals with links to extremist and separatist agendas against India, and criticized his government for allegedly turning a blind eye to foreign interference and harboring anti-India elements.
"It is no coincidence that it takes place as Prime Minister Trudeau is to depose before a Commission on foreign interference. It also serves the anti-India separatist agenda that the Trudeau Government has constantly pandered to for narrow political gains," the statement added.
The MEA also expressed concern over the safety of Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada, noting that they have faced death threats and harassment by extremists, with such activities being justified under the guise of freedom of speech. India also raised concerns about multiple extradition requests for terrorists and organized crime leaders in Canada being disregarded by Canadian authorities.
India's diplomatic ties with Canada have been strained since Trudeau alleged in September last year that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has consistently denied these claims, labeling them "absurd" and "motivated," and has criticized Canada for providing space to extremist and anti-India elements.
Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, Canada, in June 2023.