Canada Recalls 41 Diplomats from India Over Immunity Revocation Threat

The decision to recall Canadian diplomats came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced questions regarding the Indian government's deadline for Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence by October 10. Trudeau mentioned that more information on the matter would be provided by Joly at a later time and emphasized the seriousness with which Canada was addressing the situation.

India's focus on achieving diplomatic parity in terms of representation was underlined by the Ministry of External Affairs, which cited continued "interference" by Canadian diplomats in Indian domestic matters.