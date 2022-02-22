India Stands For Peace: Rajnath Singh On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine should be resolved through talks.

The Defence Minister reiterated India’s stance on it, saying that India stands for peace. At an election meeting at Banshi Bazar in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, Singh said, “As per information received, the US President has said that they are ready to hold talks with the Russian President.”

"The US President has taken some initiative on his behalf. India wants peace to be established in any way. We are sure that when talks take place, some way or the other will come out," he added.

Asked about India’s stance on the issue, Singh said, “We want peace. We have always been in favour of world peace."

