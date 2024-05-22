"India Stands in Solidarity With People of Iran": Jaishankar at Iranian Embassy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday to convey India's deepest condolences on the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Jaishankar remembered the Iranian leaders as "friends of India" who played significant roles in strengthening the India-Iran relationship.
In a post on 'X', Jaishankar wrote, "Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship. Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time."
The Iranian government has declared Wednesday as a public holiday when a funeral is expected to be held in Tehran with the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah leading prayers. Offices across the country will be closed, and a funeral will be held in Tehran with the Supreme Leader leading the prayers.
Raisi's body will be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, on Thursday, as announced by Vice-President Mohsen Mansouri.
It needs to be mentioned that, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and several other officials tragically lost their lives after a helicopter crash occurred in the northwest region of Iran.