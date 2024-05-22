"India Stands in Solidarity With People of Iran": Jaishankar at Iranian Embassy

Jaishankar remembered the Iranian leaders as "friends of India" who played significant roles in strengthening the India-Iran relationship.

In a post on 'X', Jaishankar wrote, "Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship. Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time."