India Stands with Palestine: PM Modi Advocates Two-State Solution

In a letter marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s unwavering support for Palestine, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis and security concerns amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Prime Minister’s message called for immediate steps to alleviate the suffering, emphasizing a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and an end to acts of terrorism. “India calls for an immediate ceasefire, an end to all acts of terrorism, the release of hostages, and the sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine,” PM Modi wrote.

Noting the tragic loss of lives and immense suffering caused by the conflict, Modi expressed deep concern over the current situation in the region. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Palestine’s development, continuing as a steadfast partner through people-centric projects tailored to the needs and priorities of the Palestinian people.

PM Modi also reiterated India’s long-standing position advocating for a two-state solution, calling for the creation of a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel. “Dialogue and diplomacy are key to a lasting and peaceful solution,” he emphasized.

The Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi responded positively to PM Modi’s statement. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Chargé d'Affaires of the Palestinian Embassy, welcomed India’s continued support for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state and the commitment to humanitarian assistance.

This message aligns with India’s consistent support for Palestine, as demonstrated during PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the UNGA in September. During this meeting, Modi reiterated his concerns about the Gaza crisis and emphasized that a two-state solution remains the only path to lasting peace in the region.

The ongoing conflict, which began in October 2023, has prompted India to condemn terrorism, particularly the Hamas-led attacks on Israel, while maintaining its advocacy for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. India has consistently supported Palestine in the United Nations and on the international stage, providing humanitarian aid and diplomatic backing.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed gratitude for India's humanitarian support and political advocacy, highlighting the vital role of India in the ongoing quest for peace and justice in the region.