Israel PM Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister In Suprise Move

In a surprise move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday (November 5) that has raised eyebrows amid the ongoing conflict on multiple fronts. Netanyahu cited “significant gaps” and a “crisis of trust” between the two leaders in his announcement.
The dismissal follows months of tension between Netanyahu and Gallant over the handling of the war in Gaza. Despite initial cooperation, cracks began to appear as the war dragged on and spread to Lebanon.
While Netanyahu pushed for continued military pressure on Hamas, Gallant advocated for a more pragmatic approach, suggesting that military action had created an opportunity for a diplomatic solution, including the potential return of hostages.
Netanyahu’s statement stressed the need for full trust between the Prime Minister and Defence Minister during wartime, stating, “Unfortunately, although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the Defense Minister.”
Gallant, who served as a general before entering politics, earned public respect for his tough, no-nonsense approach and his close relationship with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. In a statement, Gallant reaffirmed his dedication to Israel’s security, calling it “my life’s mission.”
This is not the first time Netanyahu has sought to remove Gallant. A previous attempt in March 2023 led to widespread protests. Netanyahu also considered dismissing Gallant during the summer but ultimately waited until this week.
Gallant’s replacement will be Israel Katz, Israel's Foreign Minister and a Netanyahu loyalist. Katz, a veteran Cabinet Minister with military experience, will take over the defence portfolio, while Gideon Saar, a former Netanyahu rival, will assume the foreign affairs post.
In his statement, Netanyahu claimed that despite his “many attempts” to reconcile with Gallant, their differences only grew, damaging public trust and providing ammunition to Israel’s enemies.