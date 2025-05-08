India Strikes Back After Pakistani Drone and Artillery Attacks; 16 Civilians Killed in Cross-Border Shelling

In a strong retaliatory move, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday morning targeted multiple air defence radars and systems inside Pakistan, including a key installation in Lahore that has reportedly been neutralised. This comes in response to Pakistan’s attempted drone and missile strikes on several Indian military targets late on the night of May 7–8.

Advertisment

According to Indian defence sources, Pakistan launched coordinated attacks using drones and missiles aimed at key military facilities in Northern and Western India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. All incoming threats were successfully intercepted and neutralised by India's Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid and air defence systems. Recovery operations for debris are underway, confirming the origin and intent of the Pakistani offensive.

In the aftermath, Pakistan escalated its unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC), deploying mortars and heavy-calibre artillery in sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. This intense shelling tragically claimed the lives of 16 Indian civilians, including three women and five children.

In retaliation, the Indian military responded with equal intensity, targeting Pakistani positions to suppress continued firing. The Indian Armed Forces stressed that their actions were precise and non-escalatory, aimed at halting further aggression. They reiterated their commitment to de-escalation—provided the Pakistani military also respects the same.

During a press briefing on Operation SINDOOR held on May 7, India had emphasized that its response was measured and focused, refraining from targeting Pakistani military establishments. However, officials had also made it clear that any direct threat to Indian military assets would invite a proportionate and appropriate response.

With tensions high along the LoC, India continues to monitor the situation closely, while reaffirming its intention to avoid escalation unless provoked further.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: Rajnath Singh Briefs All-Party Meet in PM Modi’s Absence