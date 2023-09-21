India Suspends Visa Services in Canada Amid Diplomatic Tensions

BLS International, the online visa application centre in India, has suspended visa services to Canadian nationals with immediate effect.
BLS International Services Limited is an Indian outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages visa, passport, consular, attestation and citizen services.
The statement regarding the suspension of Indian visa services to Canada nationals issued by BLS International Services Limited read, “Due to operation reasons, with immediate effect i.e. 21 September 2023, Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice.”
It added that ‘the impact of this move is “negligible” on the company’s financials as the Canadian visa issuance business contributes less than 2 per cent to its total annual revenue.’
The Government of India, on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada asking them to exercise caution due to the ongoing tensions between the two nations over the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents. The ministry also advised Indian students in particular to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant due to the deteriorating security environment in Canada.