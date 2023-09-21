Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Claims Responsibility for Killing Sukhdool Singh in Canada

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada, reports claimed on Thursday.
Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad on drug smuggling charges that are being investigated by the NIA. He is also an accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, an aide of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, was reportedly killed in Canada’s Winnipeg city.
According to reports, Sukhdool Singh, who was wanted in India, was killed in an inter-gang rivalry. He had earlier escaped from his hometown in Punjab to Canada. In 2017, Singh obtained a passport and a police clearance certificate on forged documents to flee to Canada despite having seven criminal cases registered against him.
He had managed to escape Punjab with the help of two police officials, who were later arrested by police.
Notably, the killing of Sukhdool comes at the backdrop of growing tensions between India and Canada over the killing of another Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British California. Nijjar was gunned down outside a gurdwara in June.
This comes amid escalating diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the death over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leveled serious allegations against the Indian government saying that there were links between the latter and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom he called a "Canadian citizen". Nijjar was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).