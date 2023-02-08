Completely False Allegations Leveled Against Me: Assam MLA on Kidnap Charges

Ashraful Hussain, MLA of Chenga constituency in Assam’s Barpeta district, who was accused of kidnapping and physically abusing a girl has rubbished all allegations leveled against him and claimed that he is neither mentally nor physically involved in the incident.
Ashraful Hussain said that he wants strict action to be taken against those who have tried to tarnish his image by making such false allegations against him.
Speaking to media persons on the incident, he said, “People of my constituency have full faith on me, therefore they had elected me as their representative. I have lots of work to do for the people of my constituency rather than being getting involved in this kind of inhumane act.”
“These are fake allegations leveled against me. I am neighter mentally nor physically associated with all this. I have also decided that I will file a defmation case against the family who has tried to tarnish my image. And if I am found guilty, I am ready for any kind of punishment,” the Chenga MLA added.
Meanwhile, commenting on Ritul Hussain, the person who had allegedly abducted the girl, Ashraful said, “Yes, Ritul Hussain is one of my good acquaintances, but that does not mean that I am involved in the crime. The whole incident actually encircles around the love affair of a boy and a girl.”
The MLA further said, “It is true that Ritul and the girl had come to my residence at the MLA hostel in Dispur. They just stayed one night at my place as guests and went back the next day.”
It may be noted that Ashraful Hussain was accused of kidnapping and physically abusing a girl from Barpeta district.
As per a complaint file by the victim girl at the Dispur Police Station, a person named Ritul Hussain along with some of his friends had allegedly abducted her from Barpeta.
As per the girl’s version, Ritul was an aid of Ashraful Hussain. She was forcefully brought to the MLA hostel in the Assam Secretariat where she was physically and mentally abused for a long period of time.