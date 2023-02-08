Completely False Allegations Leveled Against Me: Assam MLA on Kidnap Charges

Ashraful Hussain, MLA of Chenga constituency in Assam’s Barpeta district, who was accused of kidnapping and physically abusing a girl has rubbished all allegations leveled against him and claimed that he is neither mentally nor physically involved in the incident.

Ashraful Hussain said that he wants strict action to be taken against those who have tried to tarnish his image by making such false allegations against him.

Speaking to media persons on the incident, he said, “People of my constituency have full faith on me, therefore they had elected me as their representative. I have lots of work to do for the people of my constituency rather than being getting involved in this kind of inhumane act.”

“These are fake allegations leveled against me. I am neighter mentally nor physically associated with all this. I have also decided that I will file a defmation case against the family who has tried to tarnish my image. And if I am found guilty, I am ready for any kind of punishment,” the Chenga MLA added.