India Test Fires MRSAM Army Missile System off Odisha Coast

India successfully test-fired the Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles (MRSAM) air defence system off the coast of Odisha’s Balasore on Sunday.

The flight tests were carried out as part of live-firing trials against high-speed aerial targets, sources in the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) said, adding that the missiles intercepted the targets and destroyed those completely registering direct hits at both the ranges.

The DRDO tweeted, "MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.”