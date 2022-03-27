India Test Fires MRSAM Army Missile System off Odisha Coast

India successfully test-fired the Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles (MRSAM) air defence system off the coast of Odisha’s Balasore on Sunday.
The flight tests were carried out as part of live-firing trials against high-speed aerial targets, sources in the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) said, adding that the missiles intercepted the targets and destroyed those completely registering direct hits at both the ranges.
The DRDO tweeted, "MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.”
The first missile hit a medium-altitude long-range target and the second a low-altitude short-range one.
As per the official statement, the system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance.
The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in deliverable configuration.
The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from DRDO and Indian Army.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and the defence industry for the successful flight tests of MRSAM-Army.
As a precautionary measure, the Balasore district administration had temporarily shifted around 7,000 people from three villages close to the ITR.
Also Read: Student Organizations visit Areas along Assam-Meghalaya Border