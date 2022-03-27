Student organizations visit areas along Assam-Meghalaya border

The All Assam Students Union (AASU), along with four other student organizations took stock of the situation and interacted with the people living at the Assam-Meghalaya border areas in Basistha on Sunday.

Representatives of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), Rabha Students’ Union, Garo Students’ Union and Gorkha Students’ Union visited the border areas along with the AASU.

Representatives of all the organizations visited the disputed areas along the border.

The areas visited by the student organizations include Borpothar, Pilingkota and Maikhuli. They also interacted with the locals residing in the area.

AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath said, “We visited Borpothar, Pilingkota and Maikhuli as per our discussion with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We took stock of the situation and also tried identify people’s wishes and aspirations.”

“We will soon submit a report to Himanta Biswa Sarma on all issues related to these areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said that a permanent solution to the border issue is the need of the hour.

He said, “We want a permanent solution to the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. We have noticed that people of Pilingkota and Maikhuli still do not know which areas fall under Assam and which areas fall under Meghalaya. There is fear and uncertainty in the minds of people.”

It may be mentioned that there have been frequent confrontations among people on both sides of the border since a long time.

