India To Acquire 31 Predator Drones From US For Rs 32,000 Cr

India is poised to significantly enhance its armed forces' surveillance capabilities with a landmark deal involving the acquisition of 31 Predator drones from the United States. Valued at Rs 32,000 crore, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) recently approved the procurement, which includes establishing a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India.
The agreement, set to be finalized on Tuesday, stipulates that 15 of the drones will be assigned to the Indian Navy, while the remaining units will be evenly distributed between the Indian Air Force and the Army. Defence officials revealed that a delegation of American military and corporate representatives is currently in India for the contract signing.
Key Indian defence figures, including the Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager for naval systems, are expected to attend the signing ceremony, underscoring the significance of this deal. The discussions surrounding the procurement of Predator drones have been ongoing for several years; however, recent developments at the Defence Acquisition Council meeting facilitated the resolution of outstanding issues just in time, as the validity of the American proposal was set to expire on October 31.
The drones will be strategically stationed at four potential locations: INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, Sarsawa, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian military’s decision to acquire the drones follows a thorough scientific evaluation conducted by the respective forces, leading to a tri-services agreement that aims to bolster India's defense capabilities in an increasingly complex security environment.