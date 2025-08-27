Sonowal Hosts Envoys, Highlights $1 Trillion Roadmap for Maritime Growth

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) convened the Ambassadors’ Roundtable Meeting today, bringing together envoys from 28 countries, senior officials, industry leaders, and multilateral representatives to discuss collaboration ahead of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled for October 27–31 in Mumbai.

The event, chaired by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, highlighted India’s rising prominence in global maritime trade, sustainable shipping, and the blue economy. Sonowal urged international partners to view India as a hub for investment and innovation, showcasing the government’s ambitious $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap.

“India’s maritime journey is entering a new chapter under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. With transformative initiatives such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, our ports, shipping, and logistics ecosystem is becoming more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready,” Sonowal told the gathering.

He further outlined investment opportunities spanning port and cargo terminal operations, multi-modal terminals, maritime services, shipbuilding, ship recycling, ship repairs, green hydrogen hubs, and sustainable shipping solutions, emphasizing the potential for global partnerships.

Minister of State Shantanu Thakur also addressed the session, underlining reforms in port modernisation, inland waterways expansion, and green and digital shipping, while urging greater private sector participation.

“Our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has often emphasised that ‘Ports are not just gateways of prosperity, but gateways of India’s future.’ Guided by this vision, India is modernising its maritime sector to become a pillar of nation-building, technology adoption, and sustainable development,” Thakur said. He highlighted global collaborations in shipbuilding, smart logistics, port modernisation, and green shipping, noting that AI-driven logistics, digital port operations, and automation are enhancing efficiency and competitiveness.

A sectoral presentation by R. Laxmanan, Joint Secretary, MoPSW, detailed investment opportunities in mega projects such as Vadhavan Port, Galathea Bay Transshipment Port, and Tuna Tekra Terminal, along with green hydrogen hubs, LNG bunkering, shipbuilding, ship recycling, and maritime industrial parks.

Deliberations at the roundtable focused on strengthening shipbuilding capacity, port-led development, and positioning India as a global maritime hub. Delegates also emphasised the blue economy’s potential for sustainable growth, livelihoods, and responsible ocean resource use. Digitalisation in maritime logistics and the transition to low-emission, hydrogen-powered vessels were highlighted as key priorities, with IFSC-GIFT City positioned as a vital enabler for global investment and innovation.

The envoys welcomed reforms under five new legislations — the Bills of Lading Act, Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, Merchant Shipping Act, Coastal Shipping Act, and the Indian Ports Act — replacing colonial-era laws and aligning India’s framework with global best practices.

Sonowal concluded, “IMW 2025 will be a platform where ideas translate into projects, and commitments into partnerships. India stands ready to collaborate and lead towards a maritime future that is prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive.”

The outcomes of the Roundtable will be integrated into IMW 2025, ensuring the flagship event reflects global stakeholder priorities and strengthens India’s position on the international maritime stage.