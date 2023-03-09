India to Experience Extreme Heat Waves after Hottest February: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that India is going to experience extreme heat wave conditions on March 8 and 9 in some districts in Goa and Maharashtra, along the Konkan coast.

As we have stepped into March the IMD has predicted that it is only going to get hotter in the country. It is likely that with the occurrence of the heat waves, the country must be prepared for the hottest time ahead.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already written to states to take adequate measures to prepare for heat wave conditions.

The IMD said, “The month that just passed was India’s hottest February since 1901.”

In a statement which was released on March, the IMD said, “The average maximum, average minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during February 2023 are 29.66 degrees Celcius, 16.37 degrees Celcius and 23.01degrees Celcius respectively, against the normal of 27.80° C, 15.49 degrees Celcius and 21.65 degrees Celcius based on period 1981-2010."

The average maximum temperature – at 29.66 degree Celcius is the highest it has ever been in February since 1901, surpassing the average maximum temperature for the year 2016.”

Earlier, in another press released IMD said that that India will need to bear the scorching heat.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is said to occur when the average maximum temperature is 4.5-6.4º C above the long-term average (or above 40º C in the plains, 30º C in hilly areas, or 37º C in coastal areas).

The upcoming hot weather season this year which is from March to May – has chances of witnessing above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India, the IMD release said.

Besides, most of the regions in central and northwest India will also witness an “enhanced probability” of the occurrence of heat waves between March and May this year, the release further added.