India To Launch E-Medical Visa Facility For Bangladesh Nationals

Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the future vision for India-Bangladesh cooperation in emerging sectors, highlighting agreements on green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy, and space. "Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Satellite will give new heights to our relationship. Connectivity, Commerce, and Collaboration have been our focus. In the last 10 years, we have restored the connectivity that existed before 1965. We will now focus on digital and energy connectivity even more. This will speed up the economies of both countries," he said.