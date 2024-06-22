India To Launch E-Medical Visa Facility For Bangladesh Nationals

India is set to launch an e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshi nationals seeking medical treatment in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday following a meeting between the two delegations in New Delhi. Additionally, India will establish a new consulate in Rangpur, Bangladesh, to provide services to the north-western region of the country.
Prime Ministers Modi and Sheikh Hasina addressed the media at Hyderabad House, emphasizing the importance of their frequent interactions over the past year. "In the last one year, we have met 10 times, but today's meeting is special because PM Hasina is the first state guest of our third government. Bangladesh is crucial for our Neighbourhood First policy, Act East Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific vision. We have completed several developmental programmes together in the last year," stated PM Modi.
He further elaborated on the new initiatives: "India will start e-medical visas for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment. India has decided to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur to benefit the people in the northwest part of Bangladesh."
Ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and Bangladesh, PM Modi extended his best wishes to both teams. "I also give my best wishes to both India and Bangladesh cricket teams for today's match," he said.
In addition, PM Modi highlighted the commencement of trade in Indian Rupees between India and Bangladesh and the export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid. He also mentioned plans to start technical discussions for renewing the Ganga River treaty and sending a technical team to Bangladesh to review the Teesta River's protection and management.
"The sixth rail link between India and Bangladesh has started between Jakhoda and Agartala. Cargo services have begun for our north-eastern states through the Khulna-Mongla Port. Trade in Indian Rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganges River between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed," PM Modi noted.
He continued, "The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. The electricity export from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid has become an example of regional cooperation."
Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the future vision for India-Bangladesh cooperation in emerging sectors, highlighting agreements on green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy, and space. "Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Satellite will give new heights to our relationship. Connectivity, Commerce, and Collaboration have been our focus. In the last 10 years, we have restored the connectivity that existed before 1965. We will now focus on digital and energy connectivity even more. This will speed up the economies of both countries," he said.
He concluded by stating that both sides are prepared to initiate talks on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to further enhance economic ties. "54 rivers connect India and Bangladesh - we have cooperated over flood management, early warning, and drinking water projects," Modi added.
The bilateral meeting marks the start of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's two-day state visit to India.