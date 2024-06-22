PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Earlier today Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of PM Modi. Both leaders, along with ministers and delegates from their respective countries, gathered at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for discussions. Hasina, the first foreign guest on a bilateral State visit to India after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan early this morning