PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Saturday.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, noted that PM Modi warmly welcomed his Bangladeshi counterpart and highlighted that the two leaders have met 10 times since 2019.
In a post on ‘X’, Jaiswal said, “Deepening India-Bangladesh Maitri! PM Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral discussions. The two leaders have met each other ten times since 2019, making unprecedented transformations in the relationship.”
Earlier today Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of PM Modi. Both leaders, along with ministers and delegates from their respective countries, gathered at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for discussions. Hasina, the first foreign guest on a bilateral State visit to India after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan early this morning
The Ministry of External Affairs termed this a ceremonial welcome for a "special partner." The Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived in India on Friday on a two-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.