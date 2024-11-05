India to Launch EU’s Solar Observatory Satellite Proba-3 in December: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday that India is set to launch the European Union’s Proba-3 Space Satellite in the first week of December, underscoring India's expanding role in international space exploration.
Speaking at the 3rd Indian Space Conclave, Jitendra Singh highlighted that this collaboration underscores the deepening partnership between India and the EU in space research and exploration. This mission, aimed at observing the Sun, signifies both nations’ commitment to advancing scientific knowledge while reinforcing the reputation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a trusted partner in international space missions.
The Proba-3 satellite, which arrived this morning at Sriharikota, is aimed at observing the Sun and reflects a new level of equal collaboration between India and other major space powers.
The satellite will be India’s third such launch for the EU, with previous missions supporting the Proba-1 and Proba-2 satellites. However, this mission is unique in its focus on solar observation. Jitendra Singh explained that Proba-3 will provide valuable insights into solar corona dynamics, adding to ISRO’s portfolio of ambitious scientific ventures, which recently included the groundbreaking Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.
In his address, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forward-thinking policy changes with the rapid transformation of India’s space sector. The 2020 reforms opened doors for private participation and international collaborations, which he said “unlocked” India’s space potential. Previously, the space sector was limited by strict governmental controls and secrecy, but the liberalized approach has led to exponential growth, with India now boasting over 300 space startups contributing to an array of domestic and global projects. This growth is a testament to the nation’s increasing technological capability and its capacity to support world-class research.
In his address, EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin, emphasized the significance of the Indo-European partnership in space, describing India as a “cost-effective, dynamic space power of the first order.” Commending India’s achievements, including the recent success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Delphin stated that the European Union views India as a natural ally in the realm of space exploration and innovation. He highlighted that both the EU and India are consolidating their roles as influential space powers, sharing a mutual interest in the peaceful use of space and a commitment to tackling pressing global issues, such as climate change and cyber security, through space-based solutions.
During the event, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled SPADE, an innovative product developed by Suhora Technologies, and presented the prestigious ISpA Space Industry Awards. Following the inaugural session, he toured exhibition stalls featuring cutting-edge space products, engaging with dignitaries and showcasing India’s advancements in space technology.