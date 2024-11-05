India to Launch EU’s Solar Observatory Satellite Proba-3 in December: Jitendra Singh

In his address, EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin, emphasized the significance of the Indo-European partnership in space, describing India as a “cost-effective, dynamic space power of the first order.” Commending India’s achievements, including the recent success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Delphin stated that the European Union views India as a natural ally in the realm of space exploration and innovation. He highlighted that both the EU and India are consolidating their roles as influential space powers, sharing a mutual interest in the peaceful use of space and a commitment to tackling pressing global issues, such as climate change and cyber security, through space-based solutions.