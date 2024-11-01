India's First Analogue Space Mission Launched By ISRO In Leh

Analogue missions, as defined by NASA, are "field tests in Earth environments that mimic extreme space conditions," facilitating the assessment of new technologies, robotic systems, habitats, power sources, and communication tools. NASA explains, “NASA engineers and scientists work with government agencies, academia, and industry to gather requirements for testing in harsh environments before they are used in space." Testing in extreme terrestrial locations like deserts, volcanic terrains, and oceans also helps researchers observe team dynamics, confinement, and isolation — factors critical in planning long-duration missions to Mars and other distant celestial bodies.