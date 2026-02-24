India to Launch Free HPV Vaccination Drive for Girls Aged 9–14

In a major step toward strengthening preventive healthcare, the Government of India is set to roll out a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme for girls aged 9 to 14 years. The initiative, with a special focus on 14-year-olds, aims to significantly reduce the burden of cervical cancer in the country.

Official sources confirmed that the Gardasil vaccine will be provided free of cost under the programme, a move expected to bring immense relief to families, as the vaccine currently costs around Rs 10,000–14,000 per dose in private hospitals.

India reports nearly 80,000 new cases of cervical cancer every year, with close to 35,000 deaths linked to the disease. Health experts believe that vaccinating girls before potential exposure to the virus can dramatically cut future cancer cases and save thousands of lives. Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among Indian women, particularly in rural areas.

The HPV vaccine protects against high-risk strains of the virus responsible for cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, as well as genital warts. With an efficacy rate ranging between 93 and 100 per cent, it is considered one of the most effective preventive tools against cervical cancer. Authorities have clarified that the vaccine is not a live vaccine, meaning it cannot cause HPV infection after administration.

To ensure wide coverage, the government plans to administer the vaccine through schools, targeting students from Classes 5 to 10 as well as through government primary health centres. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted through healthcare workers and community centres to educate families about the importance of early vaccination.

The Centre has already procured one crore doses and aims to secure up to 2.4 crore doses by 2027 to expand the programme’s reach. Officials describe the initiative as a landmark public health intervention that could drastically reduce cervical cancer incidence and mortality in the coming decades.

With this rollout, India joins around 160 countries that have introduced HPV vaccination programmes. The move also places India among the countries implementing the vaccine through the global Gavi support route.

