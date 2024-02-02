Interim Budget 2024: Government to Push for HPV Vaccination to Tackle Cervical Cancer

Interim Budget 2024: In a significant move, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her recent budget speech, announced the government's commitment to promoting Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girls aged 9-14. This proactive step aims to curb the prevalence of cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women in India.

Cervical Cancer in India: An Alarming Scenario

As of 2020, India witnessed over 123,000 new cases and 77,000 deaths due to cervical cancer, marking it as a substantial contributor to the global burden of this disease. The primary culprit behind cervical cancer is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), with low awareness and limited access to vaccination programs exacerbating its prevalence.

Two years after the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) recommended including the HPV vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), Sitharaman's announcement underscores a critical step towards implementation. However, specific details about the inclusion in the national immunization program are yet to be unveiled, creating uncertainties.

Current State and Urgency for Action

Despite governmental efforts to implement cancer screening programs nationwide, low awareness and restricted access persist. Cervical cancer, constituting nearly a fifth of all cancers in Indian women, demands urgent attention. Dr. Krithiga Shridhar, an Epidemiologist at the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC), stresses the importance of population-level screening and HPV vaccination programs to mitigate this health crisis.

Several states have taken commendable steps towards HPV vaccination. Delhi initiated a successful program for girls aged 9-14 in 2016, achieving high coverage rates. States like Punjab, Sikkim, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Uttar Pradesh have announced or implemented free HPV vaccination programs for schoolgirls, demonstrating a growing awareness and commitment to preventive healthcare.

NTAGI Recommendations and One-Time Catch-up Program

NTAGI's recommendation in 2022 proposed a one-time catch-up program for adolescent girls aged 9-14, followed by routine introduction at nine years of age. This strategic approach aligns with global efforts to eliminate cervical cancer through vaccination, screening, early diagnosis, and treatment.

Understanding Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer originates in the cells of the cervix, the lower end of the uterus. It typically develops slowly, progressing from dysplasia to cancer cells if not addressed. The two main types are squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma, with some cases exhibiting features of both.

Signs, Causes, and Prevention of Cervical Cancer

Common symptoms of cervical cancer overlap with other conditions, emphasizing the importance of early detection. Long-lasting HPV infection is the primary cause, making vaccination and screening crucial preventive measures.

Regular screening with Pap smears or HPV tests can detect precancerous lesions, enabling early intervention. However, screening rates in India, particularly in rural areas, remain alarmingly low, leading to late-stage diagnoses.

Conclusion

The government's commitment to promoting HPV vaccination is a positive step towards combating cervical cancer. As the nation grapples with the burden of this disease, it is imperative to prioritize awareness, access, and the implementation of preventive measures. The focus should be on bridging gaps in research, screening preparedness, and fostering collaborations to enhance cervical cancer research capacity for improved prevention and treatment strategies in India. Only through collective efforts can we hope to reduce the impact of cervical cancer on women's health and well-being.