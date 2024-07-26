India to Send Astronaut Part of Gaganyaan Mission to Space Station

This collaboration marks a major milestone in India's Gaganyaan program and its broader space exploration efforts. According to Singh's statement in the Lok Sabha, one Indian astronaut, referred to as a "Gaganyaatri," will participate in this mission to the ISS. The joint venture involves Isro, NASA, and Axiom Space, a NASA-identified private entity. Recently, Isro signed a Space Flight Agreement with Axiom Space to facilitate this mission, underlining India's growing capabilities and ambitions in the field of space exploration. This partnership not only showcases the strengthening of international cooperation in space but also highlights India's commitment to advancing its space programs and contributing to global space endeavors.In a significant update on India's space ambitions, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is actively pursuing a joint mission with NASA to the International Space Station (ISS).