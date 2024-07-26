India to Send Astronaut Part of Gaganyaan Mission to Space Station

In a significant update on India's space ambitions, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is actively pursuing a joint mission with NASA to the International Space Station (ISS).
This collaboration marks a major milestone in India's Gaganyaan program and its broader space exploration efforts. According to Singh's statement in the Lok Sabha, one Indian astronaut, referred to as a "Gaganyaatri," will participate in this mission to the ISS. The joint venture involves Isro, NASA, and Axiom Space, a NASA-identified private entity. Recently, Isro signed a Space Flight Agreement with Axiom Space to facilitate this mission, underlining India's growing capabilities and ambitions in the field of space exploration. This partnership not only showcases the strengthening of international cooperation in space but also highlights India's commitment to advancing its space programs and contributing to global space endeavors.
The mission, part of the Axiom-4 Mission, is slated to launch no sooner than August 2024 from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. This timeframe is consistent with NASA and Axiom Space's intentions for their fourth private astronaut flight to the ISS.
Four Indian Air Force test pilots have been chosen for the larger Gaganyaan project, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space on their own. The astronauts are now training at Isro's Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru. They have already finished two of the three semesters of their training program, which included basic spaceflight modules in Russia.
Minister Singh also mentioned the development of training infrastructure, specifically the creation of independent training simulators and static mockup simulators.
India's capacity for human spaceflight is to be showcased via the massive Gaganyaan project. The three-day mission, which culminates in a safe return to Earth in Indian waters, will see the crew of three people launched into a 400 mile orbit.