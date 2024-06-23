ISRO Successfully Completes RLV Technology Demonstrations with LEX Trio

Today, on June 23, 2024, ISRO marked a significant milestone in its space exploration journey by successfully conducting the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX-03). The mission, conducted at 07:10 IST at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, demonstrated the autonomous landing capabilities of the RLV under challenging conditions.
Named 'Pushpak', the winged vehicle was released from an Indian Air Force Chinook Helicopter at an altitude of 4.5 km. Pushpak autonomously navigated through cross-range correction maneuvers and severe wind conditions before executing a precise horizontal landing at the runway centerline. The vehicle, designed with a low lift-to-drag ratio aerodynamic configuration, achieved a landing velocity exceeding 320 kmph, showcasing advanced technological prowess.
Dr. S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), highlighted the mission's success in validating critical technologies for future orbital re-entry missions. The mission utilized advanced guidance algorithms and multisensor fusion technologies, including Inertial sensors, Radar altimeter, and NavIC, underscoring ISRO's capability in developing cutting-edge aerospace technologies.
This achievement underscores ISRO's commitment to sustainable space exploration through reusable technology. The mission involved collaboration from multiple ISRO centers, Indian Air Force, and other national aerospace entities, affirming India's growing expertise in aerospace engineering.
ISRO Chairman, S Somanath, commended the team for their dedication and technical excellence in achieving consecutive successes in such complex missions. The reuse of flight systems from previous missions further demonstrates ISRO's robust capability in aerospace design and mission execution.
With the completion of the RLV technology demonstrations through the LEX trio, ISRO sets a solid foundation for future missions aimed at reducing costs and enhancing efficiency in space exploration.