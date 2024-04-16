India To Test Fire Astra Mark-2 With 130 Km Strike Range This Year

In a significant advancement for the Indian Air Force (IAF), plans are underway for the inaugural test of the Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missile, boasting a strike range of 120-130 km, within the coming months.
Already in service with the Indian Air Force are the Astra Mark-1 missiles, with a range of approximately 90-100 km, integrated into the LCA Tejas and Su-30 MKI fighter jets.
According to defense officials speaking to ANI, development efforts are progressing for the Astra Mark 2, with the first test firing anticipated in the near future. This next-generation missile is expected to provide a strategic advantage to the Indian Air Force in air-to-air combat and could also be offered for export to allied nations operating Russian Sukhoi aircraft.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been actively involved in the development of the Astra Mark-1, Mark-2, and a longer-range version, the Astra Mark-3, aiming to match capabilities akin to the Meteor missiles recently acquired alongside the Rafale fighter jets.
While Pakistan reportedly possesses long-range Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles, there remains uncertainty regarding their asserted capabilities.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has already inked a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Astra Mark-1 beyond visual range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAM) to bolster the Indian Air Force and Navy's capabilities.