India to Witness Partial Solar Eclipse on October 25

India will witness a partial solar eclipse on October 25 which will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most places apart from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all three are aligned. A partial solar eclipse will occur when the lunar disk covers the solar disk partially.

The ending of the eclipse on October 25 will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset.

The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.

According to Drik Panchang, this eclipse is a partial Solar Eclipse, which would be visible from 04:29 pm. The eclipse will end with the sunset at 05:42 pm, and the maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm. It would be the second Solar Eclipse of 2022.

In India, the partial Solar Eclipse will be visible in almost all parts of the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura and a few more places. However, as per the Ministry of Earth Science, it won't be visible from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India like Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country, it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.

"Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun. Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun’s image on a white board by telescope," read a press release by the Ministry of Earth Science.

As per the press release, in Guwahati, the Partial Eclipse will begin at 4:45 PM.