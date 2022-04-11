India US 2+2 Dialogue: Rajnath Singh to Meet US Counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet his US counterpart Lloyd J Austin III at the Pentagon on Monday.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington as part of his five-day visit to the United States (US) on Sunday.

Singh’s visit includes the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogues. He will be in the US till April 15 to hold talks with US leadership on ways to deepen the India-US strategic partnership.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III will welcome Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony at the Pentagon today.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read, "The Dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and a vision for further consolidating the relationship."

"The 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern," the statement added.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who will also the US on April 11 and 12 will meet his counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken separately and is also scheduled to meet senior members of the US administration to advance India-US strategic global partnership.

The last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.

Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

