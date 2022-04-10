Guwahati: 5 BJP Workers Expelled For Anti-Party Activities

Ahead of the upcoming Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhabesh Kalita expelled five party members on Sunday.
The decision to expel the members from the party was taken in light of some anti-party activities coming to the fore.
Those who were expelled are Junu Das from ward number nine under the West Guwahati constituency, Saraswati Chakraborty from ward number 11, Shantana Thakuria from ward number 13.
Apart from them, Rupali Mukherjee from ward number 30 under East Guwahati constituency was also expelled, while Rajumoni Deka Das was expelled from the party’s primary membership.
According to reports, all of them were suspected to have been involved in anti-party activities due to which they were expelled from the party.
Notably, Guwahati is all set to go to polls on April 22. The state government has declared a public holiday within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area in view of the upcoming ward elections.
“All the Govt. / Non Govt. Offices, Educational Institutions, and Business Establishments Including Bank, Tea Garden and Industries etc. within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Area will remain closed on account of this Public holiday under N.I. Act,” an official notification stated.
A total of 208 candidates are in fray for the GMC elections to be held on April 22. The counting of votes will take place on April 24.
There are a total of 7 lakh 96 thousand 829 voters out of which 3 lakh 96 thousand 891 are male voters while 3 lakh 99 thousand 911 are female voters. The numbers of transgender voters are 27.
Voting will take place across 789 polling stations.