Guwahati: 5 BJP Workers Expelled For Anti-Party Activities

Ahead of the upcoming Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhabesh Kalita expelled five party members on Sunday.

The decision to expel the members from the party was taken in light of some anti-party activities coming to the fore.

Those who were expelled are Junu Das from ward number nine under the West Guwahati constituency, Saraswati Chakraborty from ward number 11, Shantana Thakuria from ward number 13.

Apart from them, Rupali Mukherjee from ward number 30 under East Guwahati constituency was also expelled, while Rajumoni Deka Das was expelled from the party’s primary membership.

According to reports, all of them were suspected to have been involved in anti-party activities due to which they were expelled from the party.