India-US Trade Deal: Congress Seeks Clarity on Russian Oil, Tariffs, Farm Sector

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Government of India disclose the full details of the recently announced India–United States trade deal, questioning several core elements of the pact following public statements by Donald Trump.

In a series of posts on X, the party criticised the way the deal was revealed, first by Trump and through US channels, rather than through official Indian government communication. Congress said the nation has the right to know exactly what has been agreed upon, especially on sensitive issues like tariffs, agriculture and energy.

Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'.



The party raised pointed questions about claims that India will reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers on American goods to “zero”, saying such a move could have significant impacts on Indian industries, traders and farmers. It also asked how opening up the agricultural sector to the US would protect the interests and security of Indian farmers, a concern echoed by several opposition leaders.

Congress further questioned Trump’s claim that India would stop buying discounted Russian oil and instead shift purchases to the United States and possibly Venezuela, asking whether the Modi government had agreed to such energy commitments. The party also challenged the logic behind increasing purchases of American goods, asking how this aligns with the government’s flagship Make in India initiative.

“This announcement was made by the US President. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done ‘on Modi’s request’. What exactly is the deal? How has the security and interests of our farmers been ensured? India has the right to know the details of this trade deal,” Congress said, urging the government to brief Parliament and the public.

The demand for transparency comes in the wake of a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, after which the US President announced a trade deal that would cut tariffs on Indian goods and expand market access. PM Modi later welcomed the tariff reduction, saying it would benefit Made in India products.

Opposition leaders have also criticised the timing and manner of the announcement, saying India seemed to be “learning of its own government’s actions from Washington”, and demanded detailed official disclosure to ensure accountability.

