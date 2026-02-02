‘Stay Tuned’: Trump Speaks to PM Modi as India–US Trade Deal Nears

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as negotiations between India and the United States on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) move closer to conclusion.

Confirming the call, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X, “President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. Stay tuned.”

The conversation comes at a time when talks on the India–US BTA have made significant headway, with officials on both sides indicating that the deal could be finalised soon. The agreement aims to more than double bilateral trade from the current USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030.

PM Modi and President Trump last spoke in December, when they reviewed the progress of bilateral ties and discussed regional and global developments. “Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments,” PM Modi had said at the time, adding that India and the US would continue working together for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Trump has repeatedly expressed confidence in the trade negotiations. Speaking in Davos on January 21, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual summit, Trump said India and the US were “going to have a good deal,” while praising PM Modi as a close friend and respected leader.

India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has also indicated that the first tranche of the BTA is “very near,” though without giving a specific timeline. The trade talks were formally announced during PM Modi’s visit to Washington in February 2025, following directions from the leadership of both countries.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs said India and the US have held multiple rounds of negotiations since February last year to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently praised India’s trade deal with the European Union, saying India stood to gain significantly from improved market access and mobility provisions.

Speaking to Fox News, Greer noted that India’s low-cost labour and expanding manufacturing base gave it a strong competitive edge, adding that the country could see major gains in global trade in the coming years.

