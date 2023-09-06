INDIA Vs BHARAT is Just a Distraction Orchestrated By BJP: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Amid the India-Bharat row, MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that INDIA vs BHARAT is just a distraction orchestrated by the BJP party.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, he urged the citizens of the nation saying, “Let's cut to the chase and hold the govt accountable for skyrocketing prices, rampant inflation, communal tensions, unemployment, border disputes and their empty rhetoric of Double Engine and Nationalism.”
It may be mentioned that in the wake of the five-day special parliamentary session - slated to be convened from September 18-22, reports have emerged that the central government will bring a fresh resolution to rename India as Bharat.
According to a report of Times Now, in the upcoming special session of Parliament, the centre will introduce a bill to rename India as ‘Republic of Bharat’.
The national media citing top sources stated that it is likely that the government will table the bill in the session.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hinted out about the same on his twitter post. In his post, he wrote, "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL."
Earlier today, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor proposed an interesting solution to the problem hinting that the government might be trying to bring a fresh resolution renaming the name of the country because of the name of the opposition bloc i.e., I.N.D.I.A.
In a post on ‘X’ platform, Tharoor said, “We could of course call ourselves the Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT). Then perhaps the ruling party might stop this fatuous game of changing names.”