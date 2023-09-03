India Will Be Free of Casteism & Communalism by 2047: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that social evils like corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in India by the time the nation celebrate its 100 years of independence.
In an interview with PTI, PM Modi said that India’s economic growth is a ‘natural by-product’ of his nine-year-old government’s political stability expressing his optimism that it will be developing nation by 2024.
The prime minister also emphasised the importance of timely and transparent communication of central bank policy stances as well as country-specific policy actions in the fight against inflation in order to avoid adverse effects on other nations.
The Indian economy is regarded to be the fastest-growing large economy with the largest youth population, while other established economies are dealing with an economic slowdown, ongoing shortages, rising inflation, and ageing populations, PM Modi asserted.
He said, “For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world. Later, due to the impact of colonization of various kinds, our global footprint was reduced.”
“But not, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business,” he added.
Further hitting out the previous government, PM Modi said that the nation witnessed many governments that were unstable and therefore, unable to get much done.
“But in the last few years, the people have given a decisive mandate (to BJP), which has led to a stable government, predictable policies, and clarity in the overall direction. This stability is the reason that over the past nine years, several reforms were brought in,” he stated.
The prime minister, in the interview, further went on to say that the reforms, related to the economy, education, financial sector, banks, digitalization, welfare, inclusion and social sector have laid a strong foundation and the growth is a natural by-product.
“They are convinced that this progress is not an accident but is happening as a result of a clear, action-oriented roadmap of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform.’ For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people,” he said.
“With such momentum, I am positive that we will be in the top three economies in the near future. By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries,” adding that corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life.