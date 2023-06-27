India Will Soon Have Cars Fully Powered By Ethanol: Nitin Gadkari

The Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that India will soon have vehicles that can fully run on ethanol. Gadkari has been pushing for electric vehicle culture in India to promote green mobility.
Recently, while attending an event in Nagpur, the Union minister shared the future plans for ethanol-powered vehicles. Gadkari said during the event that leading car manufacturer Toyota will soon launch Camry in fully ethanol-based version which will hit the Indian markets in August.
Nitin Gadkari said that by using this energy, it will create 40 per cent of electricity. Two-wheeler manufacturers like TVS, Bajaj and Hero are also in the race and will soon be introducing scooters that run fully on ethanol, he said.
The Union minister said, "If you compare ethanol with petrol, it will be Rs 15 per litre of petrol because ethanol’s rate is Rs 60 while the rate of petrol is Rs 120 per litre. Plus it would generate 40 per cent of electricity. The average cost of ethanol would be Rs 15 per litre."
Gadkari also shared a conversation he had with the Mercedes Benz chairman during the event. The brand has revealed its future plans for electric vehicles. "He informed me that the luxury car manufacturer will be producing electric vehicles exclusively in the future," said Nitin Gadkari.
Attending an auto event recently, Gadkari talked about making air conditioning a mandatory feature in truck cabins. The minister also confirmed that he had signed a file mandating the use of ACs in truck driver compartments.
The decision was taken to provide better well-being for people who drive trucks despite the high temperatures in the cabins.