Indian Air Force Mourns Loss of Corporal Vikky Pahade in Terrorist Attack

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is in mourning following the tragic loss of Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice during a terrorist attack in the Poonch Sector.
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of the Indian Air Force extend their heartfelt condolences to Corporal Pahade's family, saluting his bravery and dedication to the nation. The IAF stands firmly by the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
Security forces launched an extensive manhunt in response to the terrorist assault on an Indian Air Force convoy, resulting in the loss of one personnel and injuring four others. The operation, aimed at locating the perpetrators, involved setting up checkpoints and conducting thorough inspections in the area.
Additional Indian Army forces arrived at Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch late Saturday night to reinforce security measures. The attack occurred at Sanai village, with injured personnel swiftly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where one succumbed to injuries.
In the aftermath, a local Rashtriya Rifles unit, supported by the Army and police, initiated cordon and search operations to apprehend the attackers. The IAF confirmed the incident via Twitter, ensuring the convoy's security while emphasizing the ongoing investigation.