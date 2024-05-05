Terrorist Attack on Indian Air Force Convoy Sparks Intensive Manhunt
Security forces launched an extensive manhunt on Sunday morning in response to a terrorist assault on an Indian Air Force convoy the previous day, resulting in the loss of one personnel and four others injured, officials reported.
The operation aims to locate the perpetrators, with security personnel setting up checkpoints and conducting thorough inspections in the area.
Additional Indian Army forces arrived at Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch late Saturday night. The attack occurred at Sanai village, leading to injured personnel being swiftly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where one succumbed to injuries.
In the aftermath, a local Rashtriya Rifles unit, with support from the Army and police, initiated cordon and search operations to apprehend the attackers. The IAF confirmed the incident via Twitter, stating the convoy's security had been ensured, emphasizing the ongoing investigation.
"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was targeted by terrorists in Poonch district," officials stated, noting that the vehicles have been secured within the air base vicinity near Shahsitar.