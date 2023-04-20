National

Indian Air Force To Participate in Exercise INIOCHOS-23 in Greece

The exercise will be conducted at the Andravida Air Base in Greece from April 24, 2023 to May 4, 2023.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in Exercise INIOCHOS-23, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. 

The Indian Air Force will be participating with four Su-30 MKI and two C-17 aircraft.

The objective of the exercise is to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability amongst the participating Air Forces.

The exercise will be conducted in a realistic combat scenario involving multiple types of air and surface assets.  It will also enable the participating contingents to engage in professional interactions, providing valuable insight into each other’s best practices.

